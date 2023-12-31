Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Tunisian Fathi Al-Obaidi, the former coach of Al-Orouba and Al-Emirates clubs, is close to returning to the league stadiums this season, after receiving an offer from one of the “East Coast” clubs.

The 14th round witnessed Dibba losing to Masafi 1-2, Al Arabi defeating City 1-0, Masfout defeating Al Rams 3-2, Al Dhafra and Al Orouba drawing 0-0, Gulf FC and Gulf United 0-0, and Al Jazira Al Hamra and Al Taawoun 2- 2.

On the other hand, Ali Rabie, manager of the Al-Rams team in the first division, submitted his resignation for private reasons, and thanked the club’s board of directors for the cooperation and trust it gave him during the period in which he assumed the position of manager of the Al-Rams team.

Rabie revealed that there were special reasons that prevented him from continuing, so he decided to notify the administration of his decision, wishing success to the club, and to whoever will be appointed as his successor. Ali Rabie said: “The experience was useful, and I was honored to work in the ancient Rams Club, which has a great history, and I thank the administration that gave me the opportunity.” Serving the club in which I grew up made me a professional player, introduced me to the sports community, and was the reason for the achievements and titles I achieved in Emirati football.”

He added: “I preferred to apologize for logical and objective reasons in my opinion, and I am confident that the club will not be affected by my departure. The club’s members are present and many of them have the competence and qualifications necessary to occupy the position of first team manager. I confirm that I will always remain loyal to this club and subject to its advice and my apologies for not continuing in the position.” Team manager does not mean the end of my relationship with Rams because it is not a relationship of positions.”

Al-Rams suffered a new loss in the first division league yesterday against its host Masfout 2-3 in the 14th round. The situation was complicated for the team that occupies last place in the standings with 3 points from a single victory against Al Dhaid 3-0 in the first round out of 14 matches.

Unlike previous seasons in which there was no relegation in the “First” League, the regulations in the current season 2023-2024 stipulate that the bottom two places will be relegated to the Second League, in exchange for the promotion of the champion and runner-up, while relegation from the Second to the Third League is limited to one team, compared to the promotion of the champion and runner-up. Promotion of a champion and a runner-up from the third division, which is played without relegation to the last-placed teams.