263 regulations were promulgated in 2023, the highest number since 2018. Of these, only 24% were authored by the government. In 2022, it was 40%

Congress enacted 263 regulations in 2023. It is the highest number since 2018. There were 259 ordinary or complementary laws and 4 amendments to the constitution.

The Executive's participation in these regulations fell. Only 64 laws (24% of the total) were authored by the government. On the other hand, 139 (more than half) were authored by the Chamber and 44 of them (17%) by the Senate.

The data was compiled by Power360 of lists present in legislative activity reports of the Senate.

Stronger Congress

More laws authored by deputies and senators can be seen as a sign of the ongoing resumption of Congress's protagonism. The Chamber and Senate have increased their power in recent years and control an increasingly larger share of the Budget.

Congress was the largest legislator in Brazil until the 1964 coup. Since the military dictatorship, the Executive has become the largest legislator. The return of democracy, initially, did not change this. The Federal Executive continued to be the largest legislator, which only changed in 2015, says the political scientist Carlos Pereira.

“Dilma allows it to pass [o pagamento de] mandatory parliamentary amendments. It was a grant of power to Congress to try to avoid impeachment. There it starts to change. Then, with the Bolsonaro government, the Legislature begins to have more and more preponderance because the president does not assume this protagonist role”, says the political science professor at FGV.

In data compiled since 2018 by Power360it is possible to identify only one period in which the Executive once again had the authorship of more approved norms: the year 2020. In that year, the Presidency signed 60% of the approved norms.

This happened due to the rapid approval of a series of measures sent by the government of the then president Bolsonaro to try to contain the effects of the pandemic.

After this, the government once again had a drop to 40% of the promulgated norms authored by the Executive. The drop intensifies in 2023, when only 24% of the standards come from the Executive.

The Lula 3 government managed to pass important measures in its first year, such as the Tax Reform, the Fiscal Framework and a series of measures that change the tax collection system and establish social benefits. Despite this, an increasing part of the total number of laws enacted came from the Chamber.

Carlos Pereira says that this may be a reflection of decisions and concessions by the government itself. “The fact that Lula assembled a coalition with parties that were previously with Bolsonaro, such as União Brasil, PP and PSD, gave the Executive less capacity to be preponderant. It is a very heterogeneous coalition”.

Despite this, the FGV professor says that the important thing is to ask whether this pattern of preponderance of the Legislature is of interest to the government or not. “Multiparty presidentialism with a preponderant legislature is usually synonymous with crisis. But despite the clear preponderance of the Legislature, the Lula government does not appear vulnerable. Not afraid of impeachment. This signals that the Legislature is acting in accordance with the Executive“, it says.

METHODOLOGY

O Power360 compiled data from lists of enacted laws that appear within the legislative activity reports of the Senate. The historical data series starts in 2018 because it is the first year for which the listings data provide comparable information about the authorship of the standards that were published.

OTHER SIDE

O Power360 asked the SRI (Institutional Relations Secretariat) to comment on the matter. The ministry did not respond to the digital newspaper's questions about the data in this report. However, he sent a summary of SRI's activities in 2023 (complete – 10.7 MB) in which he highlights having had a higher approval rate than other governments among the bills he sent to Congress. The digital newspaper requested data on these bills from the various administrations, but was not answered.