On October 31 we will have a great match between two of the best teams in the Saudi league, Al Nassr will have to receive a visit from Al Ettifaq. This match will correspond to the Saudi Champions Cup, to the round of the round of 16. Both teams will look for a victory that will put them in the next round of the tournament
Below we show you all the necessary information for the preview of the match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq
In which stadium is Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq played?
Date: October 31, 2023
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Salman Sport City Stadium
Time: 15:45 Spain, 11:45 Argentina, 08:45 Mexico
Referee: Not available
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in Spain?
streaming: Marca.com
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in Argentina?
streaming: DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in Mexico?
streaming: ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in the United States?
streaming:FOX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Fayha
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Duhail
|
4-3V
|
AFC
|
Damac
|
2-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Abha
|
2-2E
|
Saudi League
|
Istiqlol
|
3-1V
|
AFC
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Wehda
|
2-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Riyadh
|
1-0 D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fateh
|
1-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ahli
|
0-0 E
|
Saudi League
|
Jeddah Club
|
4-0V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
The team coached by the Portuguese coach of Al Nassr, Luís Castro, will not have any injured or suspended players to play this day against Al Etiffaq. You will have all your players available.
For this match, the Al Etiffaq coach will not have any casualties to face this Saudi Champions Cup match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team
Al-Nassr: Al Aqidi; Boushal, Al-Amri, Laporte, Telles; Fofana, Alkhaibari, Talisca; Otavio, Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Ettifaq: Victor; Al Shammrami, Hendry, Tisserand, Mohammed Yousef; Winaldum, Henderson, Hazzazi; Demarai Gray, Robin Quaison, Al Kuwaykibi
Al Nassr 2-1 Al Ettifaq
