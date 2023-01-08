Al-Nasr Club, nicknamed “Al-Alamy”, succeeded in including Ronaldo, who was presented to the public on Tuesday, to his list, after the contract of Cameroonian striker Vincent Abu Bakr, linked to the transfer to Manchester United, was terminated by mutual consent..

Al-Nasr has the right to register only eight foreign players in its list, which is the maximum allowed by the regulations governing the Saudi League.

And the best player in the world five times became available to play the victory match at his stadium in front of Al-Ettifaq on January 22, after he ended the suspension penalty for two matches..

It is a penalty imposed on him for smashing a mobile phone that he snatched from the hands of an Everton fan after the match that his former club, Manchester United, lost last April..

The official, who preferred not to be named, said, “Al-Nasr terminated Vincent Abu Bakr’s contract by mutual consent and received all his financial dues,” referring to Ronaldo’s registration before Al-Nasr’s match against Al-Tai on Friday..

“So he has now served one match of the penalty and he will serve the second against Al-Shabab” on January 14, he added.

The source did not confirm the reports that Abu Bakr, 30, was on his way to sign with Manchester United, and only indicated that the Cameroonian striker had become “a free player and could negotiate with any club.”“.

Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr in a deal estimated at more than 200 million euros, which focused heavily on the Saudi League..

The most important contract comes in the Gulf, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia organizes international sporting events such as Formula One and the Dakar Rally. Saudi Arabia is also considering submitting a joint file with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup, according to officials.

Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 in the giant futuristic city of Neom, and five years later, the capital, Riyadh, will host the 2034 Asian Games. It is also bidding to host the men’s and women’s AFC Asian Cup.