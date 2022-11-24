Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The “Strong Hands” league returns in the third round, which witnesses strong clashes over two days, as “Friday” Al-Nasr meets Al-Wasl in the “Dubai Derby”, in the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall of Al-Nasr Club, where the owners of the land are looking for the first victory this season, after two losses in The first and second rounds, while the “Emperor” seeks to win the third in a row, and continue to compete with Sharjah at the summit, while Maliha hosts its rival, Shabab Al-Ahly.

The “Saturday” matches will be completed with two confrontations, the first between Al Ain and Sharjah in the Violet Hall, and Al Jazira will host Dibba Al Hisn, the owner of the most powerful surprises in the second round, by defeating Al Nasr.

The round awaits a change of positions in the ranking according to the results, as Sharjah leads the summit with a “full score” with 6 points, equal to Al Wasl II and by goal difference, followed by Shabab Al Ahly third and has 5 points, from a win and a draw, then Al Ain and Dibba Al Hisn “4 points”. From a win and a loss, Al-Jazeera “3 points” from a draw and a loss, and Al-Nasr and Maliha “two points” from two losses.

On the other hand, the Competitions Committee of the Hand Federation conducted a draw for the final round of the Cubs category, and the competitions are held in two groups, the first to determine the positions from 1 to 8 and includes Sharjah “A”, Al Wasl, Sharjah “B”, Al Nasr, Shabab Al Ahly, Ittihad Kalba, Al Jazeera and Bani Yas, and the second to determine Centers 9 to 16, and include Dibba Al-Hisn, Al-Madam, Khorfakkan, Al-Dhaid, Al-Bataeh, Al-Emarat, Al-Ain and Al-Wahda, where each group plays a one-round league at the stadiums of the clubs mentioned first in the table.

The results of the draw resulted in the confrontations of the first round, which will be held next December 18, in the meeting of Al-Jazira and Sharjah “A” in the “Abu Dhabi Pride” hall, Ittihad Kalba and Sharjah “B” at the Ittihad Kalba Stadium, and Bani Yas and Al Wasl in the Saad bin Obada School hall in the Bani Yas Club. Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr at Shabab Al-Ahly Stadium within the positioning group from 1 to 8, while Madam and Emirates meet at Al-Madam Club Stadium, Khorfakkan and Al-Wahda at Khorfakkan Stadium, Al-Ain and Al-Dhaid at Al-Nahyaniyah School Hall in Al-Ain Club, and Al-Bataeh and Dibba Al-Hisn at Al-Bataeh Stadium within the positioning group. From 9 to 16.