Even the 2022 F1 season ended with the successes of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, which therefore continues adribble‘ with Mercedes in conquering the Constructors’ title since this World Championship has been taking either the route that leads to Milton Keynes or the one with destination in the not too distant Brackley since 2010. Ferrari has been without world titles since 2008 when Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen won the Constructors’ Championship. The F1-75 had deceived the fans and Charles Leclerc at the start of the season, but already at the time of the summer break Max Verstappen and Red Bull were in full control of the situation in their respective rankings.

In fact, the Scuderia from Maranello recorded reliability problems and also lost many points due to wrong decisions at a tactical level. Charles Leclerc took responsibility for losing 32 points due to two of his driving errors, at Imola and at Paul Ricard in France at Le Castellet, when he lost the rear of his Ferrari while leading the race (Verstappen was attempting an undercut that had virtually already succeeded). The Monegasque shouldn’t complain too much about those lost points given that the Red Bull driver of the same age celebrated winning his second consecutive title with four races to go.

Leclerc’s off-track in France echoed that of Sebastian Vettel in Germany in 2018, when the Ferrari man ended up leading the race into the barriers at Sachs corner. The four-time world champion returned to talk about that episode in an interview with the French sports newspaper The Team: “When I think back to that episode I think I could have braked sooner, but it wasn’t the biggest mistake of my career anyway. It hurt me a lot, that’s for sure, because it happened in front of my fans on a track that I really like and it was a mistake that cost me dearly. But Mercedes was too superior in terms of developments compared to us”.

A theme that of developments that is once again topical again this season. The F1-75 presented itself immediately ready at the starting line of the season, while Red Bull grew at a distance on a par with Mercedes, which as a car almost two seconds behind the competitors was able to win the Grand Prix of Brazil. Ferrari team principal Matthias Binotto he explained that Maranello could only improve from an aerodynamic point of view, while Red Bull was able to raise the level of performance by losing excess weight.