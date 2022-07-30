And the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, directed the suspension of official working hours in all official institutions, for tomorrow, Sunday, 7/31/2022, with the exception of security institutions, and that the working percentage be Service and health departments 50 percent.

Al-Kazemi’s decision came hours after the Sadrist movement announced the start of an open sit-in inside the Iraqi parliament, following its storming, on Saturday, by demonstrators calling for the overthrow of the political class.

Thousands of Sadrists stormed the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, and entered the parliament hall, for the second time within days.

The “Sky News Arabia” correspondent in Baghdad reported that intermittent confrontations took place between the demonstrators and the force charged with protecting the Green Zone, pointing out that the sounds of tear gas canisters were heard whenever the demonstrators tried to reach the area.