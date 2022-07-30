Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova came up with a tongue twister about the isolation of Joe Biden due to COVID-19

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova came up with the tongue twister after media reports that after a second positive test for COVID-19, US President Joe Biden will work in isolation. She published it in her Telegram-channel

“Not isolating the isolated, the insulating was isolated for isolation in the insulator after isolation. A tongue twister,” the diplomat wrote.

On Saturday, July 30, it became known that Joe Biden again received a positive test for coronavirus, he will return to quarantine. According to him, he feels good and will continue to work in self-isolation in the next few days.