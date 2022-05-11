Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, President of the Professional League, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Club, First Vice President of the Honor Board, and to His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Second Vice President of Al Ain Club, Second Vice President of the Honor Board, on the occasion of Al Ain’s crowning the ADNOC Professional League title for the fifth time in the Professional League and the fourteenth in its history.

Al-Junaibi confirmed that Al-Ain’s decision to win the title, three rounds before the end of the competition, translates the merit of Al-Ain to winning the title, which was achieved thanks to the great efforts made by all its affiliates, from administrative and technical bodies, players and fans, as these elements were completed in the wonderful painting, which appeared on it. Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, on the night of winning the title.

Al-Junaibi considered that the association has sought throughout the current season to implement the highest organizational standards for the ADNOC Professional League and all professional competitions, and there is still a lot of work that requires doubling efforts in the remaining three rounds, in order to bring the curtain down on the season in the best possible way, and in line with the efforts we are making. For the development of Emirati football.