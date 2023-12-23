Already 100 Palestinian journalists have died since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7. The TV channel reported this on Sunday, December 24 Al Jazeera.

According to the channel, the latest to die as a result of fighting in Gaza was Palestinian journalist Mohammed Abu Khweidi.

As Al Jazeera clarifies, he was killed after an airstrike on his house in the east of Gaza City, which was carried out on December 23 by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Al Jazeera said on December 16 that it plans to appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the death of its cameraman Samer Aboudak in the south of the Gaza Strip. In addition, representatives of Al Jazeera noted that a team of channel employees and lawyers was formed to prepare for the transfer of the case to the ICC. The journalists also added that after being wounded, Abudak bled to death for more than five hours as Israeli forces prevented ambulances and rescue workers from reaching him and providing emergency care.

The day before, it became known that Samer Aboudaka was killed in an IDF strike on the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. The shooting occurred while Aboudaka and journalist Wael Daduh were reporting from a local school. Dadukh was wounded in his hand and made his way to the nearest hospital on his own.

On the same day, Mustafa Alharuf, a photojournalist for the Turkish Anadolu Agency, was brutally beaten by Israeli police in East Jerusalem. The attack occurred as a group of Palestinians gathered for mass near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Wadi al-Joz area. The photojournalist was hospitalized.

In early November, Israeli soldiers detained a film crew of journalists from the German television channel ARD in the West Bank and then threatened them.

In October, Reuters reported that at least 11 journalists were killed in Israeli strikes. Among the dead were nine reporters from Palestine, one from Lebanon and one correspondent from Israel. It is noted that at least 20 journalists were injured.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian radical movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.