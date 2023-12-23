NA suspect has been arrested following the theft of a new work by street artist Banksy in south London. The man is in police custody and the investigation is ongoing, the police said on Saturday evening. Anyone who has information about the incident or knows where the traffic sign designed by Banksy and then stolen is should contact the police.

Two men dismantle artwork

The installation – a stop sign to which miniature flying objects reminiscent of combat drones were attached – appeared on Friday morning in the Peckham district in the southeast of the British metropolis. Around midday, Banksy himself published pictures of the work on his user account on the online service Instagram. With posts like this, Banksy has been acknowledging the authorship of his works for years.

Less than an hour later, two men were filmed by witnesses dismantling the traffic sign and one of them running away with the work. The police initially said that no crime had been reported to them. The local council for Southwark, where Peckham is located, then reported the incident to the police.

“It shouldn’t have been removed and we want it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy’s brilliant work,” deputy council leader Jasmine Ali said of the stop sign. “We reported the removal of our sign to the police to get it back.”

Banksy, who works anonymously, is one of the most famous contemporary artists. He initially did not give a title for the pictures of the stop sign. It was considered possible that the artist opposed the use of drones to specifically kill people. The USA is accused of using “Predator” drones to kill suspected terrorists.

“Valentine's Day Mascara” appears in exhibition

Back in February, a new work by Banksy was removed shortly after it appeared: The picture “Valentine's Day Mascara” appeared on a wall in Margate in southeast England on Valentine's Day, which apparently shows domestic violence: It shows a 1950s-style painting dressed housewife with a swollen eye and a missing tooth pushing her partner into a real freezer leaning against the wall of a house.

It was later removed by people claiming to be city government employees. In September, the painting resurfaced at The Art of Banksy exhibition in central London – where it can be viewed for free.

Banksy always causes a stir with his works of art. His works have sold for millions. There has been speculation about Banksy's identity for years, but he himself stays out of the public eye. Last November, an interview excerpt from 2003 surfaced in which he gave his first name as “Robbie.”