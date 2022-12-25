Aden (Al Ittihad)

The siege imposed by the terrorist Houthi militia on the city of Taiz for more than 8 years caused work in the largest hospital in the governorate to stop due to the depletion of fuel, while the crisis of millions of residents was exacerbated by the militia’s prevention of pumping water into the city. This came while the Yemeni government called on the international community and the United Nations to address their responsibilities. Yesterday, Al-Thawra General Hospital, the largest hospital in Taiz Governorate, in southwestern Yemen, announced that it had stopped working due to the depletion of fuel as a result of the siege imposed by the terrorist Houthi militia on the city.

This came in a statement issued by the administration of the Al-Thawra General Hospital Authority in Taiz Governorate, in which it indicated that the government hospital was out of service, due to the depletion of fuel.

The statement added that all departments in the hospital are now living in complete darkness due to the depletion of fuel.

And the statement warned that “the danger threatens the lives of patients in the dialysis center, intensive care, operations, and the rest of the other departments in the hospital.”

The hospital relies on fuel from UN and international organizations, in addition to allocations from the local authority.

The hospital is the largest hospital in Taiz, the most populated governorate in Yemen, and receives a large number of patients and war-wounded.

In a related context, the water crisis in Taiz is one of the deepest problems that have afflicted civilians for 8 years, as the city’s residents suffer from water scarcity as a result of the Houthi militia preventing pumping water from the wells under its control, which used to cover the needs of the population, which forced the city’s residents to Resorting to buying water from mobile tanks at exorbitant prices, amid the inability of the local authority to find solutions to the problem.

“The main reason for the water crisis in the city is that the water fields are in the range of the Houthi militia’s fire, as this exacerbated them,” said Samir Abdul-Wahed, director of the Water Corporation in Taiz Governorate.

Abdel Wahed explained that the fields of “Wadi al-Dabab” and “Hawjla”, which used to supply the city with 12 million liters per day, have become out of service due to their falling into the frontlines of war imposed by the Houthi militia. It has not been reformed due to the Houthi militia’s control of that area.

Samir emphasized that the applied siege imposed by the terrorist militias on the city and the water fields under their control have rendered these fields out of service, leaving the city with only wells in which there is a small level of water, considering that these wells are only emergency, because the amount of water in them is very limited, and there are 38 of them. A well whose production capacity before the war was 7,500 cubic meters, but now its production has decreased to 3,300 cubic meters per day.

In a related context, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, praised the statement issued by 42 human rights organizations, which condemned in the strongest terms the killing orders issued by a court under the control of the terrorist Houthi militia against 16 residents of Saada governorate and the imprisonment of 13 others.

Al-Eryani said, in a statement published by the Yemeni news agency Saba, that the statement refuting the invalidity of the procedures of those rulings, the illegality of the court, and the absence of the authority of the judges who issued them after the Supreme Judicial Council issued a decision to cancel them in 2018, in a new witness to the criminality, bloody, and terrorism of the Houthi militia and its flagrant violation. international and humanitarian laws and conventions.

Al-Eryani called on civil society organizations and human rights activists to issue positions condemning the Houthi practices, and to organize activities and events that expose the killings and violations committed against civilians in areas under their control, which amount to war crimes and genocide.

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations and its envoy to Yemen, and human rights organizations and bodies, to leave the square of silence and address their legal, humanitarian and moral responsibilities, in stopping the systematic killings committed by the Houthi militia against civilians, and in prosecuting those responsible for them and ensuring that they do not go unpunished.

“Defence”: There is no peace except by deterring the “Houthi” and defeating it militarily

Aden (Al Ittihad)

The Yemeni Ministry of Defense confirmed that the terrorist Houthi militia understands only the language of force and the gun, and peace will only be achieved by deterring the militia and defeating it militarily.

The Yemeni Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Mohsen Al-Daari, held an expanded meeting of the leadership of the units of the Abyan axis and the directors of the relevant departments to review the conditions of the axis and its combat readiness.

During the meeting, the Minister of Defense listened to a detailed explanation from the commanders of the military units on the progress of work in the units of the Abyan axis and the relevant departments, and the conditions related to their needs, praising the combat experiences and the roles that the axis units played in confronting the terrorist groups represented by the Houthi militia and the “Al Qaeda” and “ISIS” organizations.

Lieutenant General Al-Daari stressed the importance of cohesion, unity of ranks, unification of efforts, and raising readiness to miss the opportunity for those lurking in the security and stability of the liberated areas, noting that terrorist militias only understand the language of force and rifle, and peace will not be achieved unless those militias are deterred and defeated militarily, stressing the need for organization and discipline in various fields. military units.

9 dead in the collapse of a building in Al-Bayda

Aden (Al Ittihad)

9 people, including 3 children, were killed yesterday, and several others were injured, following the collapse of a residential building over its occupants in Al-Bayda Governorate. And local Yemeni sources stated that a 3-storey residential building in the town of “Al-Dajrah” in the “Sabah” district of Al-Bayda governorate collapsed over the heads of its residents and a number of neighboring houses.

According to the sources, at least 9 people died, including 6 from the same family, while 8 others were injured and were treated to Al-Thawra Hospital in the central governorate.

The sources pointed out that the rescue teams under the control of the terrorist Houthi militia did not intervene in rescuing the victims, and the people rushed to rescue about 12 others from the families who lived in the building.