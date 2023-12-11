Rafah (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority distributed 1,679 food parcels to people in eastern Rafah Governorate, as part of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE to support our Palestinian brothers.

The operation included the distribution of 500 parcels in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, 500 parcels in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, in addition to 500 other parcels in the Khirbet Al-Adas neighborhood, while 179 parcels were distributed in the field hospital area.

The total number of beneficiaries of the food parcels distributed by the Red Crescent Authority team reached 10,242 beneficiaries.

In addition, 25 shelter tents were installed, benefiting 150 individuals.

The Emirates Red Crescent affirmed its keenness to stand by the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, support them, and enhance their ability to confront the current circumstances and mitigate their cruelty. The beneficiaries expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE for this great aid and humanitarian gesture, stressing that these food parcels came at the right time, to help them face the difficult circumstances they are currently going through.