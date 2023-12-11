Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The Egyptian presidential elections will conclude their activities today, Tuesday, in light of the increasing demand among Egyptian voter committees to choose between 4 candidates in the elections, the winner of which will be announced in about a week as President of the Republic for a full 6-year term ending in 2030.

The Supreme Judicial Committee supervising the Egyptian elections said at the end of the second day of the elections that 45% of those registered in the voter base cast their votes in the presidential elections over two full days during which the committees received voters.

The current Egyptian presidential elections are witnessing the largest pluralism in recent years, as the current President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is competing with 3 other candidates: Abdel-Sanad Yamama, head of the Wafd Party, Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People’s Party, and Farid Zahran, head of the Egyptian Democratic Party.

Member of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian National Dialogue, Talaat Abdel-Qawi, expressed his happiness at what he considered a success of the National Dialogue mechanism in making the elections pluralistic and witnessing wide and almost unprecedented participation in recent years, as there are many local and party oversight rooms that indicate wide participation rates since the first day of the presidential elections. Republic.

Talaat Abdel Qawi added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the broad participation proves the importance of these elections, which came under difficult regional, international and economic circumstances, on the basis of which Egyptians realized the importance of their broad participation and came out in their millions over two full days to cast their votes in the presidential elections and support the Egyptian state during the coming period. With regional and international crises.

Abdel Qawi pointed out that the broad participation of the Egyptian people in the presidential elections gives a great impetus to the next president in taking the necessary measures in light of the broad regional and international challenges, especially since the elections were not limited to one or two people, but rather 4 candidates, proving pluralism, freedom and democracy in the country. Egypt.

In a related context, the Egyptian politician and majority leader in the House of Representatives, Abdel Hadi Al-Qasabi, said that the massive turnout in the current presidential elections is a choice for the Egyptian state by the people and not for a specific person, indicating that the high density that the elections witnessed proves the importance of the current elections and the Egyptian people’s awareness of the magnitude of the current challenges, whether Locally or regionally.

Al-Qasabi, who follows the presidential elections from the Central Control Room in the House of Representatives, added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that he does not consider that the broad participation came only because of regional challenges, but also because the people realize the value of their voice and that they are taken by it by all authorities, indicating that adopting mechanisms The national dialogue in managing the presidential elections was a turning point that led to widespread participation in the end.

He pointed out that the current presidential elections are the most pluralistic, with 3 candidates competing for the position of the Presidency of the Republic along with the current President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, where everyone received equal and great opportunities to present their electoral programs to the people, who came out in large numbers to decide their fate and who will govern them during the next 6 years, which end in 2030. .