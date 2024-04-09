Thailand (Union)

An injury prevented Ezz El-Din Al-Ghafir, a weightlifting team player, from entering the list of the 15 best weightlifters in the world, after he was forced to… He withdrew after the first three lifts of the “snatch”, as the severity of the pain forced him not to complete the competition, and lift the three lifts of the “clench”.

On the other hand, Moayad Al-Najjar, the team’s weightlifter, will compete in the over-109 category, tomorrow, on the last day of the tournament, while the delegation will return the next day to Abu Dhabi.

Al-Ghafir, who was participating for the first time in the tournament, suffered a muscle strain in his shoulder during the second lift, and then tried to lift the “third”, but was unable to do so, leaving the competition in a sad scene for the player and the mission, which was waiting for a new mark for the player who had previously achieved 3. Gold medal in the Arab Championship 2023, and 3 bronze medals in the Asian Championship last February.

Avinash Bandhu, the technical director of the Abu Dhabi Club and the player’s supervisor in the national team, said: “Al-Ghafir succeeded in reducing his weight by 7 kg in the recent period, after he competed in the previous two “Arab” and “Asian” championships, respectively, in the weight of 109 kg, and he was very good in the warm-up. He has a good style, a high mentality, and a strong appearance. In the snatch, he started with a weight of 160 kg, then moved to 164 kg, as he was injured in his shoulder. Despite this, he tried to lift 167 kg, but unfortunately the pain was unbearable, and the medical staff did their best to treat him. Likewise, I and my colleague Maher Al-Qirbi in the technical staff did our best to keep his morale high and fight until the end, but we had no other choice, and in order to preserve his safety, we preferred that he withdraw from the competition, and had it not been for the injury, we had no doubt that he would achieve a good total and might enter. He has a list of the 15 best players in the world, and unfortunately he was injured, and this is what we do not hope for in sports, especially in these tournaments.

He added: Since we began our participation in tournaments, we have not completed a year. Better evaluation and planning will be done regarding training, supplements and recovery, if we want to compete at this level because it clearly provides an overview of the level of our athletes and their abilities, and we always look forward.

Regarding Moayed Al-Najjar’s readiness, he said: He is ready and well prepared, and his class is considered huge and includes top competitors in the world, and he achieved good numbers in training. Moayed and Ezz El-Din are still young, and with experience and hard work it is possible to reach the top, and the technical staff did its best, Now Moayed must give his best, and we will be happy if he succeeds in lifting 175 kg in the snatch and 215 kg in the clean.