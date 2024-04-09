Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), called this Monday (8) the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, a “brutal dictator”.

Musk made this statement in response to a publication made on X by federal deputy Marcel Van Hattem (NOVO-RS), in which the parliamentarian was thanking the businessman for his commitment to combating censorship.

“Why does Parliament allow Alexandre [de Moraes] have the power of a brutal dictator? They were elected, he was not. Kick him out”, wrote the billionaire, citing the STF minister's official account on the platform.

When republishing Van Hattem's post, the businessman said that “the law applies to everyone, including Alexandre [de Moraes]. He should be on trial for his crimes.”

In another post made on his account, Musk asked: “How did Alexandre de Moraes become the dictator of Brazil?”, to which he replied: “He has Lula on a leash”, making reference to an alleged submission by President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva (PT) to the STF minister.

Musk also stated that Moraes “got Lula out of jail” and put his “thumb on the scale” to elect the PT member in the 2022 presidential election. The billionaire also mentioned that the 2026 election will be “fundamental”.

“But since Alexandre got Lula out of prison and put his thumb on the scale to elect him, obviously Lula won't take action against him,” he said.

Responding to another user, Musk said Moraes “demanded that X suspend the accounts of people who raised concerns about corruption, while insisting that X pretend the suspension was for violating our terms of service!”

“We obey the laws of the countries, even if we disagree with them, but that would require violating the laws of Brazil”, declared the businessman on his platform.

In response to a post made by federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), in which the parliamentarian cited Musk's statement about Minister Moraes having “Lula on a leash” and asked for information about the minister's possible interference in the 2022 elections , Musk said that, before delivering data on the matter, X employees in Brazil should be taken to a “safe place”, as, according to him, these employees were informed about the possibility of being arrested.

“We need to ensure that our employees in Brazil are in a safe place or otherwise not in positions of responsibility, and then we will make a full disclosure of the data,” said the billionaire.

“They have been informed that they will be arrested,” he concluded.