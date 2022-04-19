Mounir Rahouma (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly entered the history of our clubs’ participation in the AFC Champions League from its widest doors, by achieving the highest victory achieved by the representatives of the Emirati football in the new edition of the continental championship by 8-2 against the Qatari Al-Gharafa, exceeding the great victories achieved by Al-Ain over Shen Zain of China 6- 0 and Iran’s Esteghlal 6-1, and Sharjah on the Saudi agreement 6-0.

It is worth noting that Al-Wasl, in turn, won a historic victory over Pakistan’s Wahib team 10-0 in the old version of the tournament, which was called the Champions League Club Championship in 1993.

The great victory of Al-Ahly youth restored confidence in the ability of our teams to compete seriously in this continental championship, imposing their presence in a strong and honorable manner, and thus seeking to repeat the successes previously achieved with Al Ain when it crowned the AFC Champions League title in 2003.

The victory of the “Al Fursan” came at the opening of the second round of the group stage, to enhance the team’s chances of competing for the qualification ticket to the next round, especially since the next confrontation brings it together with the leader Foolad Khuzestan, where the Emirati football representative is counting on winning the next confrontation, to take the lead, especially And that the difference does not exceed two points. Al-Ahly youth achieved many gains from its great victory over Al-Gharafa, as it eliminated a direct competitor, and ended the negative march that lasted 50 days without local and external victories, and restored the effectiveness and strength of the offensive line, in addition to reassurance of the development of the level of returnees from injury, such as Omar Abdel-Rahman, and Argentine Cartabia.

Al-Ahly youth coach Mahdi Ali congratulated the players, praising their good performance throughout the match, expressing his happiness with the great victory and obtaining the full points, after a series of draws that accompanied the team since the start of the Asian Championship.

He added that the match for him is just three points, and that winning will give the team a great morale, hoping that his team will turn the page of the match and focus on the next confrontation, in order to ensure that the team continues the series of victories in the rest of the rounds. He explained that the team in general performed better than the previous match, as it was successful in exploiting opportunities and converting them into goals, expressing his satisfaction with the great improvement in the physical return of Omar Abdel-Rahman and Kartabia, adding that reaching the net was thanks to the great concentration of players, after the team wasted Lots of chances in previous matches.

The biggest results of the Emirati teams in the Asian Championship:

April 18, 2022: Shabab Al-Ahly vs Al-Gharafa 8-2

September 21, 2020: Sharjah – Saudi Cooperation: 6-0

September 25, 2005: Al Ain – China’s Shen Zhen: 6-0

May 29, 2017: Al Ain – Iranian Independence 6-1

May 17, 2004: Sharjah – Saudi Crescent: 5-2

Feb 6, 2010: Unity – Churchill Brothers: 5-2

April 24, 2017: Al-Wehda – Al-Rayyan Al-Qatari: 5-1

Biggest results in the AFC Champions League:

May 11, 2004: Korea’s Seongnam vs Indonesia’s Persik: 15-0

March 22, 2006: Gamba Osaka – Da Nang, Vietnam: 15-0

Feb 9, 2016: FC Tokyo – Thailand’s Chonburi: 9-0

March 9, 2010: China’s Changchen v Indonesia’s Persipura: 9-0

July 1, 2021: Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors v Singapore’s Tampines: 9-0

April 9, 2008: Bangkok Glass Thailand v Kashima Japan: 1-9

March 12, 2008: Kashima Japan – Krung Bangkok: 9-1