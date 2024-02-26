Dubai (Etihad)

Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Football Association, member of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Beach Soccer World Cup, and tournament director, praised the great success achieved by the Beach Soccer World Cup “UAE 2024”, indicating that this success is in the interest of Emirati football and its prestigious international standing. .

Al Dhaheri stressed that this tournament is an important milestone in fruitful cooperation and constructive trust with FIFA, in light of the UAE’s keenness to host sporting and other events in various fields, which consolidates the UAE’s permanent cooperation with international organizations and bodies, and its leadership in organizing. Hosting is in accordance with the best and highest international standards.

Al Dhaheri appreciated the wide praise from the delegations and delegations participating in the Beach World Cup, for their great and sincere efforts in preparing, preparing and organizing this tournament.

He said that this appreciation for the UAE stems from the great confidence of the international community in its capabilities to make major events a success, and its professional organization, with its advanced and modern infrastructure, and qualified human capabilities.

The Secretary-General of the Football Association praised the effective role of volunteers in the tournament, including sons and daughters of the Emirates, and various other nationalities residing in the country, and their great contribution in carrying out all the tasks they undertook in many of the tournament committees.

He said that the volunteers presented a distinguished image of volunteer efforts, which are an essential source of community development and advancement of its status.

Al Dhaheri expressed his appreciation for the remarkable public attendance of the sons and daughters of the Emirates, and the communities residing in the country, in addition to those coming from outside the country to follow the championship matches and the accompanying events that it witnessed.

