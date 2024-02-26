The Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, during its meeting held under the chairmanship of His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al-Abdi, Chairman of the Committee, today approved a draft report on the subject of government policy regarding developing the legislative and regulatory structure to support the industrial sector, in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology..

The meeting was attended by the members of the committee, His Excellency: Khalid Omar Al-Kharji, the committee’s rapporteur, Dr. Tariq Humaid Al-Tayer, the first vice president of the council, Aisha Rashid Laitem, Marwan Obaid Al-Muhairi, Mona Khalifa Hammad, and Mira Sultan Al-Suwaidi, members of the Federal National Council..

During its meeting, the committee made its amendments to the report on the topic of government policy regarding developing the legislative and regulatory structure to support the industrial sector with representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in preparation for its approval and submission to the Council..