Khartoum (Union)

Yesterday, the head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, announced the establishment of an army that does not interfere in politics in the future.

This came in a public speech delivered by Al-Burhan in the city of Bara in North Kordofan state, which was broadcast on state television.

Al-Burhan said, “We are establishing an army that will not interfere in politics in the future.”

And he added, “The army should not have a political role,” adding, “We are on the verge of a new phase, and a disease transmission will occur for all.”

Al-Burhan said, “Stability will be achieved before elections are held, and we call on politicians to accept others.”

And on Sunday, the spokesman for the final political process in Sudan, Khaled Omar Yusef, announced that the final agreement between the parties will be signed in early April, while the formation of the new government begins on the 11th of the same month.

On January 8, the final phase of the political process began between the signatories of the “framework agreement” concluded last December between the Sovereignty Council and civil forces, to reach an agreement that would solve the crisis in the country.

The forces that signed the “Framework Agreement” with the Sovereignty Council are the Declaration of Freedom and Change (the Central Council), other political forces (the original Democratic Unionist Party, the People’s Congress), civil society organizations, and armed movements under the banner of the “Revolutionary Front.”