Abdullah Abu Dhaif (Aden, Cairo)

The World Health Organization announced an outbreak of “measles” and “polio” in Yemen, while the Yemeni Ministry of Health considered, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the Houthi violations caused the spread of diseases, as the putschists prevent the use of vaccines and incite against immunization campaigns.

And she stated that “more than 80% of children suffering from measles did not receive the vaccine.”

The organization stressed that there is an urgent need for vaccination in Yemen, without further details.

The infection cases are concentrated in the governorates of Sana’a, Dhamar, Hodeidah, Ibb, Hajj, Al-Bayda and Amran.

The Houthi group had recently adopted an incitement campaign against immunization campaigns and vaccinations, claiming that it was a “global conspiracy to diminish humanity, and an idea aimed at investment and trade,” which led to the re-emergence of diseases in the areas under its control.

Salem Al-Shabhi, Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Health, said: The Houthi group is preventing the use of vaccines intended for the prevention of “measles” and polio, as well as everything related to infectious diseases, which led to the spread of these diseases among children in the Houthi-controlled areas during the last period.

The Yemeni official added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that there are about 35 new cases of “polio” in Saada governorate, and other infectious diseases, in addition to “measles”, which has become clearly prevalent during the last period, while these diseases had already been eradicated. Since the nineties of the last century.

He pointed out that the spread of these diseases represents an imminent and great danger to children in Yemen, with the refusal to use vaccines, which will compound the crisis during the coming period, especially with the movement of those in these governorates between regions and thus the ease of transmission of diseases due to the lack of prevention and immunization against them, asking health organizations International pressure on the Houthi group to use vaccines and save children.

The Yemeni official said: The legitimate government is immunizing its provinces and granting vaccines in its provinces and areas of its control, through vaccination campaigns that target all regions to build full immunity among children, as the situation is constantly monitored.

In this context, Adel Al-Maduri, a Yemeni researcher and human rights activist, told Al-Ittihad that there is a real crisis experienced by children in Yemen caused by the Houthi group, which prevents children from being immunized from diseases such as polio, measles and other diseases that were previously eliminated during the past years.

Yemeni human rights activist Adel Al-Maduri added, “International organizations, human rights and global health must intervene to stop the Houthi myths that prevent the circulation of vaccines whose function is disease prevention, otherwise the process will turn into a health tragedy that will double the suffering of Yemenis in areas under the control of the Houthi group.”