Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Romanian coach of the Al-Bataeh team, Mirel Radoi, gave his players 5 days of rest after the end of the Khor Fakkan match in the fifth round of the ADNOC Professional League, after which “Al-Raqi” returns to begin a new phase of preparation in light of the current international break, after achieving victory in the match that took place at Khalid Bin Khalid Stadium. Mohammed won in Sharjah 3-1, reaching the seventh point, after winning two matches and drawing one.

At the end of the fifth round, the team occupies sixth place, equal in points with Baniyas and Ittihad Kalba. Last season, the team had collected 6 points in 5 rounds, occupying ninth place at the time, but in the current season, which is its second in the professional world, its score increased by an additional point. He found himself in a relatively warm area that made him better prepared for the rest of the journey, amid high morale among the players and the technical and administrative staff.

This pause in the league will be a good opportunity for the technical staff to correct some of the mistakes that appeared in the previous rounds, as the team was performing well in some matches, but lost in the end, but in general, the team’s performance rate so far is better than the past, and it will also be an opportunity An occasion to prepare some important elements for the coming period, especially Ahmed Khalil.