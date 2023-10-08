Footage posted on social media showed two people lying motionless on the ground of what appeared to be a tourist site.

Another was seen receiving help from a group of men, while a woman was heard screaming for an ambulance.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior revealed that a policeman opened fire on two Israeli tourists in the city of Alexandria overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian.

Extra News TV channel quoted a security official as saying that another person was injured in the attack that took place at the Al-Sawari pillar site in Alexandria.

The source explained: “On October 8, during the presence of one of the Israeli tourist groups at the Pillar of the Mast Shrine in the Mansheya area in Alexandria, a police member assigned to serve as security in the area randomly fired gunshots from his personal weapon, resulting in the death of 2 members of the group and one of the Egyptians, and the wounding of another.” .

The source continued: “The police officer was immediately arrested, and legal measures are being taken against him. The injured person was transferred to the hospital for treatment.”

She added that the suspected attacker was arrested.