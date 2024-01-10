Joel and Ellie they will be among the selectable characters for the mode No Return Of The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredand Naughty Dog saw fit to release two trailers to show them in action.

As can be seen in the videoJoel is available both in the version of The Last of Us Part 1 and in the older version of The Last of Us Part 2: in both cases his fighting style leaves little room for second thoughts, eliminating opponents like a truck launched at full speed.

The trailer for Ellie, which went a little under the radar a few days ago, also shows different versions of the character, more or less young or even wearing an astronaut's suit, as she quickly gets rid of her enemies in the new roguelike mode of the remaster.

As recently stated by the developers, the No Return mode of The Last of Us Part 2 will be stressful, not suitable for the faint of heart, and these sequences so frenetic and ruthless they seem to confirm it.