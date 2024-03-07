Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda qualified for the final of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, after defeating Al-Wasl by “four-legged”, in the second leg of the “Gold Square”, so that “Al-Anabi” set up a match with Al-Ain, which advanced at the expense of Ittihad Kalba 2-0 on penalties.

The goals of “The Excellencies” were scored by Ahmed Nour Allah in the 12th minute, Facundo in the 40th minute, Omar Kharbin in the 82nd minute, and Lucas Pimenta in the 87th minute, which is the fifth time that Al-Wahda has been a party in the final match of the tournament. Al-Zaeem qualified for the final for the third time in a row, and the fifth in its history, by defeating Ittihad Kalba 2-0 on penalty kicks.