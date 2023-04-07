Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wehda will play the return match against the Lebanese Tower, at ten o’clock in the evening, Saturday, at Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, within the first preliminary round of the Arab Champions Clubs Cup.

The match is very easy for the representative of Emirates football, especially after his easy victory in the first-leg match that was held on the same stadium with a “three”, and thus put “Al-Annabi” ahead in the second preliminary round.

The first-leg match was held three days ago, which means that the “interval” between the two matches is short, so Al-Wahda coach Arnaud resorted to light training, to prevent any stress for the players, especially since the team returns after the Al-Burj meeting to the “ADNOC Professional League” competitions. ».

The coach of “The Owners of Excellency” is considering sending a group of players absent from the team to try them out, given the guarantee of qualification, after the result of the first match, as the Lebanese team needs to win by a clean “triple”, in order to resort to penalty kicks, or by a difference of 4 goals to qualify directly.

On the other hand, Al-Burj went through two training sessions after the end of the first meeting, and the Lebanese team chose Abu Dhabi as the home and away matches, due to the inability to play in its land in Lebanon.

And it became clear, through the course of the first meeting, that there were big differences between the two teams, especially that Al-Wahda completely dominated the match from start to finish, specifically in the first half in which Al-Annabi settled for scoring three goals, bearing the signature of Alaa Zuhair, the team’s defender, and the Brazilians Pereira and Joao Pedro. The meeting did not witness any danger on the part of the attack of the Lebanese team, which largely surrendered to the result, and did not initiate the attack, except in rare scenes that all ended at the feet of the “Al-Annabi” defense, before it reached the point of danger in the goal of goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Shamsi.

It is expected that he will face Al-Wehda in the event that the Royal Moroccan Army qualified in the second preliminary round, after the latter achieved a great victory in the first-leg match against the Libyan Union with a clean “quadruple”, provided that the winner from Al-Wehda and the Royal Moroccan Army qualify to compete in the finals of the combined tournament in Saudi Arabia. during next July.