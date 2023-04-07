That was one of the main conclusions of the United Nations Conference on Water, which was held in New York from March 22 to 24. France 24 was there and these are the details of what happened. We talked about how water resources are deeply related to food security, energy, health, biodiversity loss and the climate crisis, and how badly a special envoy for water is needed.

The biggest dispute during the second conference in history that the United Nations organizes to talk about water, a reiterated request by the countries, was that Secretary General António Guterres appoint a special envoy for the issue.

This is a figure that exists in the UN to designate someone a certain mission, which is related to the central issues that are discussed in the international organization.

For now there is no special envoy for water, but the countries that defend the creation of this figure allege that having such a position will allow the issue to be discussed in a transversal manner in all United Nations offices, from which they are in charge of fighting against the climate crisis to those who debate development in the world.

An example of this is what Steffi Lemke, the German Environment Minister, defended during the plenary session, which is the country that has led the idea of ​​creating this figure.

She stated that until now the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal number 6, which has to do with water and sanitation, has been “too slow, fragmented and poorly coordinated”.

Lemke added that this shows the need for a special envoy for water, since only such a position “will guarantee that this issue continues to be a priority in international cooperation.”

At the end of the Conference, Guterres responded to repeated calls saying that he would study the possibility in the coming months. And surely, the topic will return to the discussion table during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, in which the countries will make a general evaluation of how the Sustainable Development Goals outlined towards 2030 are going. The forum will be in New York during July 2023.

Water is humanity’s lifeblood. At this week’s @A Water Conference, I’m urging countries to come together & find solutions to ensure everyone, everywhere has access to clean & safe water. Now is the moment for game-changing commitments to bring the #WaterAction Schedule to life. pic.twitter.com/ShWBWjNBsc —António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 22, 2023



What Guterres did recognize during the closing session is that water “has to be the axis of the world political program”, since it is the element that comes together in the great challenges: health, peace, sustainable development, the fight against poverty, human rights and gender equality.

More than 700 commitments in the Agenda for Action for Water

An immediate achievement of the Conference were the voluntary commitments that were agreed as part of the Agenda for Action for Water. This was created so that during the meeting, both governments and companies and organizations proposed concrete actions. In total, more than 730 were achieved, of which 162 are by States, according to the web page that keeps the record .

Some of these commitments are, for example, the Citizen Water Observatories that Costa Rica proposes so that the same population gets involved in the care of the tributaries, with initiatives such as knowing the states of the rivers through cartography and protecting them from contamination.

Another idea was the Red Cross and Red Crescent to bring sanitation and drinking water to 10 million people who live in countries at high risk of epidemics and the effects of the climate crisis.

While the initiatives are voluntary, the idea is to accelerate both the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal number 6 and the Decade for Action on Water. Both goals are at half time, since the first goes from 2015 to 2030 and the second from 2018 to 2028.

The main objective of the UN Water Conference was to take stock of how they were going to 2023 and how their implementation could be accelerated from now on. The inputs for the respective report were compiled in New York and the final result will be presented during the high-level forum in July.