Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al-Wahda snatched an important and deserved victory, at the beginning of his career in the King Salman Cup for Champions Clubs, after he beat Kuwait’s Kuwait 2-1, in a match in which Al-Annabi was able to “win the bet” with the “patience and long breath” plan, through the “quiet start”. In the first half, he left the initiative to the opponent, before he pounced on him forcefully in the second half, and scored a “double” with smart passes to collect the three points.

Al-Wahda players did not celebrate after scoring the goals, mourning the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who is considered the “spiritual father” of “Al-Annabi”.

The South African coach, Pitso Musimani, counts his successful reading of the course of the meeting, his intervention in the second half, which favored his team to play with a “long breath”, and the ability to exploit the opponent’s weaknesses through long passes behind the defenders, so Ahmed Nour Allah’s “smart” pass came towards The “substitute” Suhail Al-Mansoori scored the first goal, which is his second goal for Al-Wahda shirt, and the first since September 2016, and the Brazilian Alan’s “long, accurate” pass that Joao Pedro benefited from to score the second goal, which is No. 37 in 66 matches, which the Brazilian played with Al-Wahda in Various tournaments, with a high scoring rate of 56%.

The team’s coordination increased exponentially during the second half, which reflects the success of the physical preparation plan during the camp that the team spent in Serbia, where it excelled in the language of numbers also at the end of the match, through a possession rate of 61%.

This is considered the first victory for “Al-Annabi” in the group stage of the Arab Champions Clubs Championship, after he suffered a loss three times in his previous participation in the 2017 edition, but he presents an outstanding performance this time, after he previously climbed in the qualifiers with three victories, and tied against the Lebanese tower. and the Royal Moroccan Army.

The Egyptian and Saudi media highlighted the victory, specifically Musimani excelled in his first official test with Al-Wehda, after previously leading Al-Ahly of Egypt and Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia.

And Musimani stressed in the press conference after the match that he could not ask for more than the three points, in light of the complete lack of physical readiness of his team, and said: It is the first official match we play after the training camp, and we are still developing and striving to reach the required physical readiness, and perhaps On the tactical level we are better.

He added: Winning is good, but we must remain “humble”, and realize that we have more work to do, and the championship is a tool for us to prepare for the start of the league and the various competitions of the next season in general.

For his part, Kuwait coach Boris Bonyak stressed that the experience of the unit and the mistakes committed by his team led to the loss, and said: We played against a team that has experience, plays very well, and we presented a distinguished level in the first half, and we had three clear chances to score goals that we did not take advantage of. And if we scored, the course of the match would have changed, while we conceded two goals in the second half from two very “clear mistakes”, and I made some changes and the way of playing, but we could not avoid losing in the end.