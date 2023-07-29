Day to forget

That the Belgian Saturday had no particular intention of smiling at Fernando Alonso this was already understood this morning, when in the Sprint Shootout the Spanish driver of the Aston Martin was forced to be eliminated from Q3 due to his teammate Lance Stroll going off the track, which caused the red flag that sanctioned the end of the round before the two-time world champion could set his time trial. If possible, however, the continuation of Alonso’s day was even worse.

In the short race, which started under the Safety Car regime and with the drivers forced to use extreme wet tires at the start, Alonso was forced to retire on lap four of the 11 foreseen after the shortening of the race. For the first time this season, the Asturian has committed a pure and simple driving error, touching the wet curb of the treacherous Spa-Francorchamps track with the tires. The intermediate tyres, on which Alonso had passed as well as all the other riders, didn’t forgive the carelessness of the #14, who ended up hitting the barriers.

Missed penalty

“We certainly took some risks in qualifying – commented after the match the Asturian a Sky Sports F1 – and by now the Sprint was over. At that point it was difficult to get back to the points in the Sprint (the top 8) when you start so far back. This has been a gray day and we hope to improve it tomorrow”. To add insult to injuryAlonso was called up by the stewards after the match for an alleged dangerous closure committed against Nico Hulkenberg just before going off the track.

Alonso in fact, exiting the pit lane after the stop, is moved too suddenly to the left, going to hinder the oncoming Haas and risking causing a dangerous collision. The stewards finally granted the mitigating factors related to poor visibility to the Aston Martin standard bearer, simply sanctioning him with a ‘warning‘. “I don’t know if the decision to have us start behind Safety with full wet tires was the right one – the new 42-year-old concluded his analysis, referring to the delayed start of the Sprint – we know what wet tires are like“.