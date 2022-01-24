Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has announced the selection of Dr. Amer Al Ameri as Head of Private Banking Services. The appointment of Al Ameri confirms the bank’s continued commitment to strengthening the capabilities of its senior management and developing its workforce of Emirati citizens in leadership positions. Dr. Amer Al Ameri has banking experience of more than 20 years, and he is an expert A banker specializing in wealth management and business development.

Al Ameri joins ADIB from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where he held the position of Director of the Financial Affairs Department. Prior to that, he held a number of leadership positions in the banking sector in the UAE, including Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Bank and Ajman Bank.

During his extended career in the country’s banking sector, Al-Amiri succeeded in proving his worth and reliable expertise, as he played key roles in monitoring investment opportunities, carrying out financial and market studies and analyzes, identifying growth trends and business development, and providing recommendations and advice on banking investments.

On this occasion, Nasser Abdullah Al-Awadi, Group CEO of ADIB, said: “We firmly believe that getting to know our customers’ trends and keeping pace with their aspirations are key factors to our success. It is also in line with their values. Therefore, ADIB’s private banking services play an important role in developing the wealth management services that we offer to our discerning clients. Today, we are happy to have Dr. Amer Al Ameri join our team, and we are proud of our success in attracting more Emirati expertise from the banking sector in the country, and we look forward to following up on their achievements that continue the journey, continue to build on previous successes, and improve the services and banking experiences we provide to our customers. »

Dr. Al Ameri grew up in Abu Dhabi, and graduated from the International College of Management, College of London in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration studies, then he obtained a master’s degree in diplomatic studies from the University of Westminster, followed by a doctorate in economic and financial crisis management from Casablanca University.