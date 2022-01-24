During the live broadcast of Big Brother Vip, the conductor Alfonso Signorini wanted to clarify some clashes occurred between Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli. Let’s briefly review what happened last week. The wife of Paolo Bonolis, in an interview released to the weekly Chi, accused the Fox of following her every time she gets up to go and talk to the authors, to spy on her words.

Adriana Vope says she is offended from these inferences, he takes the floor and explains: “She said I follow her as if I were her dog. You spoke to the Marchesa del Grillo, who can say as much as she wants, because her surname is Bonolis. Too bad you don’t have the irony of your husband, you don’t get close to him “.

Obviously such words light the fuse of the Bruganelliwho invites her colleague to ponder the words: “Don’t lapse on these things. My husband has nothing to do with it “. Then, he also explained that it often happened that the two joked about competing for the author, therefore a joke not understood.

Adriana Volpe continues to be unwilling to clarify: “Let’s go on with the program, I’m not here to talk about this. But you who are here, have you ever seen me following her? Then, I also told my friends that she was beautiful on the cover. I do not care. Marchesa del Grillo I bow to you. So we did and let’s go on with the program “. Sonia Bruganelli concludes with a cold: “I have no words”. Below are the statements of Bonolis’s wife, released during the interview.

Here are the words of discord: “I would like to reassure La Volpe that when we are in the studio and I speak to an author or one of those present, she must not follow me because she may think that I may have discovered who knows what secret. He looks like my younger brother, with whom we fought for the attention of our mother. Except she could be my big sister for age issues. Adriana, be calm… “.