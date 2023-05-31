Al Ain City Municipality has completed 50% of the project of designing and implementing directional signs at the level of Al Ain city regions.

This phase has completed the maintenance and replacement of approximately 20,000 panels so far, and it is expected that the project will be completed within its final phase during next December.

Engineer Amna Al-Nusaibi, Project Manager for the Design and Implementation of Indicative Signs, said the design and implementation of the indicative signs project aims to reduce the signs on the main roads and some areas, in order to enable drivers to follow the required signs on the roads with ease and clarity, and also aims to enhance the efficiency of managing assets, infrastructure and public facilities, and to preserve On its effectiveness, to achieve the best quality of life and maintain the general appearance of the city.

She explained that 354 plates were maintained and replaced on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road, while the Al Ain-Dubai road included maintenance and replacement of 270 plates, Al Hayer-Sweihan Road 288 plates, Al-Taf Road 116 plates, Al Ain-Nahil Road 142 plates, and Al-Taf Road 142 plates. Al-Shuwaib has 113 billboards, while 45% of the frequent and dilapidated billboards on the main roads have been removed, which will reflect positively on the general and civilized appearance of the city and provide operational budgets for maintenance.