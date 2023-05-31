Ebb and flow. That exists and means that the water can rise or fall. This BMW driver didn’t remember that when he left his car on the beach.

A motorist has parked his car on the beach in the English town of Cornwall. Well, that’s not hot news. But the fact that there is also ebb and flow in England. After parking his fat car, he suddenly found himself in the water. Yeah, duh.

BMW on beach

In any case, a BMW convertible is not the best choice for scrubbing on the beach. Then grab an SUV with four-wheel drive. Anyway, the owner of the BMW was completely surprised when he suddenly saw his beloved four-wheeler take a dive. Unfortunately for the open 4 Series.

Cars and salt water don’t go well together. The question is whether the car can still drive (ever). The passengers of the convertible were still in it, by the way. All the more remarkable, you can see the water rising, right?! No idea what they were doing in the car, so they couldn’t notice this.

The Cornish Coast Guard posted the incident on Facebook with the funny comment ‘You can’t park there sir!’. They were quickly on the spot and quickly freed the occupants. Fortunately no one was hurt, the man’s ego has probably taken some dents. The car has since been towed away.

Photos via St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team on Twitter

