Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The match between Al Ain and Bani Yas, at seven o’clock on Sunday evening, will be held at the Mubadala Dome Hall in Al Jazira Club, in the final of the President’s Cup for Volleyball, the curtain on the men’s category competitions for the current season 2022-2023.

Al-Ain and Bani Yas qualified for the final of the “most expensive tournament”, with “Al-Zaeem” defeating Hatta and Shabab Al-Ahly in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, while “Al-Samawi” reserved his seat by overcoming the victory hurdle, “the defending champion” by winning 3-0, before defeating Al-Jazira with a difficult victory. 3-2 in the semi-finals.

Al Ain, seeking the first title in the current season, in the upcoming final, is looking for the seventh coronation in its record of the most expensive title after the seasons 1983-1984, 1991-1912, 1993-1994, 1994-1995, 1995-1996, 2017-2018, while Bani Yas is searching for His second championship title since his last coronation in 2006-2007.