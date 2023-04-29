[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the Sprint Shootout of the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

History is being made in Baku

For the first time we will see a Sprint Shootout, Qualifying with shortened Q1, Q2 and Q3 aimed at defining the starting grid of the Sprint scheduled for today at 15:30. In Q1 and Q2 we will need to use medium tyres, in Q3 a set of new softs. For this reason, Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris, even if they access Q3, will not be able to take part because they – rightly – used the sets of soft tires yesterday to maximize performance for the starting grid of the actual Grand Prix.

Q1 will start at 10:30

10.10 – Here, however, you will find in detail the explanation of why Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris are already out of the eventual Q3 today. This is a gray area of ​​the tire regulation that needs to be regulated in view of the next Sprint weekend.

10.00 – Let’s start our report with the update on the Ferrari SF-23 brought to Baku, not significant news given that in Maranello they preferred to concentrate on the set-ups, finding a lot of performance for now as evidenced by yesterday’s pole position.