Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The “Derby” between Al Ain and Al Jazira came out, in the fifth round of the “Strong Hands” league, with a 25-25 tie, in the match that took place between them in the Violet Hall, and its first half ended with the land owners advancing 15-12, and the tie is considered a loss for the two teams after each of them lost a “point.” In the race to search for a place in the “elder square”, where the “pride of Abu Dhabi” balance rose to 11 points, and although he jumped to the “runner-up” behind Sharjah temporarily, he is awaiting the results of the rest of the matches, while the “leader” raised his score to 8 points.

Maliha succeeded in winning the first victory this season at the expense of Dibba Al-Hisn 27-22 in the match that was held in Maliha Hall, and its first half ended with the hosts advancing 10-9, and with this result, Maliha raised his score to 8 points, equal with Al-Ain and Dibba Al-Hisn on 7 points. While Al-Nasr fell to last place and has 6 points before facing Shabab Al-Ahly.