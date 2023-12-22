Cairo (dpa)

Al-Ahly Club sent a letter to the Egyptian Football Association, requesting that the team’s two matches in the Egyptian Super Championship, hosted by Abu Dhabi, be postponed for one day, so that the first will be held next Tuesday instead of Monday.

Al-Ahly stated in its speech, according to the club’s official website, that it requests the postponement of the second match, to be held on December 29 instead of next Thursday, because the time difference between the arrival of the Al-Ahly delegation to Abu Dhabi and the start date of the first match in the Super Cup is only 24 hours.

Al-Ahly added, “The club’s first football team, since the beginning of the season, has participated in successive participation in various tournaments, starting with the African Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, then the African Football League, and then the Egyptian General League. Also, some postponed cup rounds from last year were completed, and then they played in the Egyptian Football League. African Champions, followed by participation in the Club World Cup, then heading directly to the Emirates to participate in the Egyptian Super Cup with its new system, in addition to the participation of many members of the team with the national teams, during their friendly and official participations at all levels throughout the past period. All of this witnessed matches. Pressured and successive, it exhausted the players and the technical staff physically and mentally in an unprecedented way.”