Gabr told “Sky News Arabia” that international goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shennawy, will return 90 percent to protect Al-Ahly’s den during the Sudanese Al-Hilal match.

He added, “The opportunity for the duo Badr Bannon and Percy Tau to participate in the next match is completely difficult, but they will have the ability to participate with the team officially after the Al-Hilal match. The team’s striker Hossam Hassan has fully recovered and is ready to participate in the upcoming matches.”

Jabr also explained that Akram Tawfiq began the rehabilitation phase after the “cruciate ligament” operation, and that his colleague Ammar Hamdi will travel abroad to perform the same operation, provided that he begins the rehabilitation journey immediately after his return.

The media spokesman for the Red Castle indicated that the team will travel to Sudan next Wednesday, and that the technical staff gave the players a rest for one day, after winning the bronze medal in the Club World Cup.

Al-Hawi Celebration

With Al-Ahly player Walid Suleiman announcing his retirement from football at the end of the season, some media websites indicated, during the past hours, that the club is preparing a special celebration to honor Al-Hawi.

In this regard, Jamal Jabr states that this news is completely false.

And he continues, “Walid Suleiman continues with the team until the end of the season, and the management confirmed that there is no room for any celebrations during the current season, and that the club will focus entirely on winning (African champions) and other local championships.”

And he added, “This does not mean that there will be no honoring for Walid Suleiman, or a special celebration for achieving bronze for the second time in a row, but it is about the right timing, so as not to distract the players before the strong confrontations expected in the coming period.”

On the future of “Al-Hawi” with Al-Ahly Club, Jabr says: “The player’s decision was respected by the management and the technical staff… Al-Hawi is a golden player, and of course the club’s management will think of taking advantage of his capabilities at the end of the season.”

Jabr concludes his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “We want to reassure Al-Ahly fans that the team will restore many distinguished players during the coming period… And the Club World Cup proved that (Al-Ahly who attended), and we always have 11 fighters on the field who can win.”