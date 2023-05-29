Sharjah (WAM)

Al-Ahly and Sharjah youth shared the titles of His Highness the President’s Karate Cup, as part of the “Kata and Kumite” competitions, for women’s and men’s teams.

The tournament was held at the Sharjah Club hall, Al-Hazana branch, with the participation of 70 male and female players, at the end of the current season of the Karate Federation.

The two clubs participated in obtaining the shield of general excellence granted by the Game Association, to the clubs most crowned with season titles for all ages, as Al-Ahly youth won the shield for the categories of “girls, young women, ladies and women,” while Sharjah won the shield for the categories of “cubs, juniors, youth and men.”

Al-Ahly youth won first place in terms of distinguished technical equipment throughout the season, while Sharjah came in second place, and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports came in third place.

After the end of the championship competitions, Major General “M” Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razooqi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, Vice President of the International Karate Federation, crowned the champions and champions of the Cup, the Shield of General Excellence, and the distinguished technical staff of the clubs throughout the season.