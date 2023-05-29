“JB on ATVs”, before the departure of Dayanita, he incorporated into his cast ‘Pashi-Pashi’, an exuberant Venezuelan citizen who arrived in Peru after crossing Colombia and Ecuador by bus. She went from selling empanadas, chocolates and Martians in the Independencia terminal and the Chorrillos beaches to becoming ‘The Queen of the Pichangas’ and, now, a comic actress at the hands of Jorge Benavides. The novice artist traveled that chaotic and meteoric path despite the fact that she, in her homeland, was a certified professional in three specialties.

How many careers did ‘Pashi Pashi’ study?

‘Pashi Pashi’, whose real name is Mayulis del Valle, has a degree in Physical Education, Medium Technician of Civil Construction and Business Administration. Its merit is greater, if one takes into account that the actress of “JB en ATV” comes from a family of eight siblings who lived in poverty, because their father abandoned them.

“I started working at the age of 12. I helped my mom sell empanadas, sell sweets.” Despite the narrowness, she managed to turn professional. “Thank God, with my effort and my work, I have three careers (…) Of all my siblings, I was the only one who exercised”, she assured.

Why did ‘Pashi Pashi’ leave Venezuela?

Although in Peru, ‘Pashi Pashi’ achieved popularity as a hostess at sporting events, in Venezuela, that type of modeling was not common and was something she did not do. On the contrary, Mayulis del Valle, who is originally from Barinas —the so-called Ciudad Marquesa—, worked in the administration area of ​​a private medical center. “The clinic was expropriated, made public and the staff fired. I lost my job”counted.

Later, as a civil construction technician, she worked as a construction supervisor and gave safety talks. After eight months, the project ended and she once again found herself unemployed.

Then, ‘Pashi Pashi’ began to teach skating classes to children, but the sports club where he worked was expropriated by the Government. Meanwhile, the situation in his home was untenable. He had no resources to support his daughter, his mother and support his brothers. “I couldn’t see my mom like that” He said when recounting how, with his mother, they queued up at dawn for small bags of food.

“Then, the time comes when I leave my country. And I leave leaving everything (…) It cost me too much, because I don’t see my daughter grow up. It’s nice to help your family from afar. But not seeing her growing, in the moments that she hurts something (…) there she is strong. And getting rid of my mom was horrible, it was ugly. I don’t wish that on anyone.” he told Trome.

What happened to the husband of ‘Pashi Pashi’?

In 2008, ‘Pashi Pashi’ lived in Barina (Venezuela), she was married and about to give birth. Her husband was a machine operator and worked in the city of Valencia. “He worked 24/7”, comment. Her partner had been away from home for 3 days when the hostess went into labor. When she was informed of the birth of her daughter, in her rush to get home, she passed away. “They gave him the news, he stopped what he was doing to return. And the traffic accident happened.recounted.

