In recent months, the president of Toyota, Akio Toyoda made headlines for its critical position towards electrification and the transition of the automotive world to full electric mobility. The number one of the Japanese giant has always stood out for his immoderate passion for four wheels and on more than one occasion he even got behind the wheel in some important competitions such as the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. His passion for motorsport was also one of the keys to the development of some models such as the compact high-performance Toyota GR Yaris that impressed many insiders.

Earlier this month, Toyoda was involved in a promotional event in Tokyo, where it premiered its new WRC car and announced plans for motorsport for calendar year 2022. Jari-Matti Latvala he will be the team principal for the Toyota WRC team and on the occasion he wanted to get behind the wheel of the new GR Yaris Rally1 WRC car, running a few circles on the asphalt to the delight of those present. Soon after, it was the president of the Japanese brand himself who joined in the fun, driving a roadside GR Yaris equipped with various rally-inspired parts, doing a series of drifting exercises around some cones.

Toyoda showed great skill, to the point of waving a hand out the window while engaged in his exercise. The Japanese manager he has been president of Toyota since mid-2009 but despite the excellent results achieved over the years, he ended up in the crosshairs of critics precisely because of his position towards electric mobility and above all full electric vehicles, to which he has repeatedly reiterated his preference for hydrogen ones, convinced that this type of power supply will represent the real future for the automotive sector.