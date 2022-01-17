Also this year the Sanremo Festival 2022 is about to begin, but even before the debut the first setbacks begin. There is already the first positive singer at Covid-19 and it is the young artist returning from Amici di Maria De Filippi, Aka7even.

To make it known that he was quarantined was the artist himself who published a post on social media reassuring everyone. Fortunately, Aka7even is asymptomatic, however, he will have to stay at home for the time being.

Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that following a molecular swab I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately I’m fine, I have no symptoms and so are those around me. Take care of yourself and stay on guard. I embrace you strong! See you soon, Aka.

For the moment, the artist will have to skip the general rehearsals of the Sanremo event. Last year it was Irama’s turn to skip participation for Covid-19.

The young man should show up with Perfetta, the new song that could become the new winter hit. He had already talked about the song that will lead to Sanremo 2022 in an interview with Corriere:

It’s called Perfect as it is, it’s my next exam, a song more sung than rapped. It tells of my new approach to life, of a path of personal insecurity that I managed to fill and make part of my character. Talk about accepting yourself and rediscovering self-love. Some past events were like skeletons that came out of the closet and that I fixed.

For the moment, apart from this little one road accident, everything goes great. Many artists will return to the competition, some even with new roles, Francesca Michielin will return to Sanremo as conductor for the song by Emma Marrone.