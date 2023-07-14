Ak Bars: The Navy has set a task for missile ships to reach speeds of up to 35 knots

The command of the Russian Navy (Navy) has set the task that all small missile ships (RTOs) develop a speed of 30 to 35 knots. He spoke about the requirements of the fleet RIA News General Director of the Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation Renat Mistakhov.

“The Navy needs speed. In addition to the fact that the ship must be firing, having artillery, air defense, a missile system, it must also have speed. This is one of the main questions that the customer asks us: the speed should be from 30 to 35 knots,” he said.

The CEO of the corporation noted that this is a solvable task. Ak Bars specializes in the construction of multi-purpose RTOs of projects 22800 Karakurt and 21631 Buyan-M for the Navy.

Earlier in July, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the new project 22800 Cyclone RTO, which can carry Caliber cruise missiles, became part of the Russian Navy. For the Kerch shipbuilding plant, the Cyclone became the first warship in 25 years that passed the full construction cycle at the enterprise, including a set of tests.

In the same month, Renat Mistakhov said that Project 21631 Naro-Fominsk RTOs, armed with the Kalibr missile system, would be handed over to the Russian Navy in December.