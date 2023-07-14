Castiglione Chiavarese – “boulder under the stars”. The review of appointments dedicated to the observation of the stars on the evening of Saturday 15th Julyin the village of Castiglione Chiavarese, sees the presence of the astrophysicist from Sestre Silvano Tosi. He will hold a lecture on “Hubble, Webb, Euclid and space telescopes”.

Following, observations of the starry vault with the telescopes of the cultural association il Sestante. Tosi is professor of experimental physics at the Physics Department of the University of Genoa. He collaborates with the National Institute of Nuclear Physics and the National Institute of Astrophysics, and at the University of Genoa he is professor of Physics and Materials Science with teachings of general physics and introduction to astrophysics and cosmology.

His research activity mainly takes place in the field of elementary particles, he is a member of various international teams involved in international experiments including those of the LHC at CERN in Geneva. He also deals with astrophysics and cosmology, participating in research and teaching activities for the Regional Astronomical Observatory of the Antola Park, and is a member of the Euclid Consortium.

To converse with him, the astrophotographer Maximilian Peri. Admission to the evening is free.

Subsequently, the meetings will be dedicated to the Moon (Monday 31 July) and the Via Lattea (Sunday 20 August). In conjunction with the second appointment at the end of July, the astrophotography exhibition will be inaugurated in the Antico oratory of Sant’Ignazio, with the most representative shots of celestial bodies taken by the Sextant group.