Sinaloa.- Working no pressurebut with more responsibility, is how the officials of Guasave, Sinaloa, from the areas in which the mayor tested for 15 daysthis after declaring that he does not rule out changes in his team and that this type of action will go through each and every one of the departments of the commune.

Committed

CEO of Public Works and ServicesEsaú López Bojórquez, stressed that at first he will be very respectful of the actions and decisions made by the municipal president, since he pointed out that since they began work they know that no official has job insurance during the entire administration.

“The mayor is the one who decides and we are working for him and we will respect the decision he makes… We are working without pressure, everything is fine, doing what corresponds to us and in the end the mayor does what is necessary for us to continue working better. ”

López Bojórquez acknowledged that there have been critical situations regarding public services, but stressed that it is mainly due to the lack of equipmentwhich is yet to be resolved, which will enhance the results in that sense.

“That is what has gotten a bit out of control because we do not have the infrastructure or the vehicles, but it will start to normalize and we know that we will give better results with the collectors that are yet to arrive.”

The official added that work is being done without pressure, but at a more accelerated pace, and explained that according to the mayor’s instructions, the aspect of the fountains, the issue of the slopes of the roads and also the urban image of the city are being worked on. , and assured that work is already being done on it.

For his part, Pedro Rivera, director of the Parks and Gardens area, agreed that will respect the actions undertaken by the mayorhighlighting that areas such as the one he directs are among the most visible and the results are exposed to all citizens.

“Our work is one of the most visible, people can see if we don’t clean a median, if we don’t maintain their gardens. It is one of the most exposed areas because it is evident if we are working or not.”

He indicated that they do not feel ‘under the magnifying glass’ or pressured, because they are calm that the functions are being fulfilled within the possibilities.

Note: Fernanda Ruiz.