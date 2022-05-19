The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman sent a letter to the owners and residents of the “Ajman Uptown” complex, against the background of the complete power outage crisis in the complex since last Friday, after stopping the supply of diesel and the operation of generators that supply it with energy.

The department explained in its letter – of which Emirates Today obtained a copy – that in order to provide a decent life for the residents of the “Ajman Uptown” complex, and in view of the global rise in fuel prices, and after the meeting between the owners’ committee and the management company, it was agreed to: The price of 1.2 for reading the electricity meter and a minimum of 1000 dirhams for the bill.

The department demanded that the owners and residents pay an amount of 500 dirhams for the operating load of the generator, noting that the prices are for the month of April only, and that the prices are reviewed monthly according to the international fuel price, and accordingly everyone is requested to cooperate in paying to ensure the continued provision of electricity services to the residents of the complex.

The company managing the complex addressed the residents of the “Ajman Uptown” villa complex, pointing out that based on the meeting that was held at the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, and in the presence of the company and the owners’ association regarding fuel prices, the aforementioned decisions were taken, and the QR code was set in its letter to scan it and payment through it.

A number of people explained to “Emirates Today”, the value of the electricity tariff was raised from 0.65 fils in March to 1.2 dirhams in the month of April, and that the lowest value paid should be 1000 dirhams regardless of the value of the person’s consumption, in addition to 500 dirhams operating fees for generators. , although an annual amount of 2 dirhams is paid per square meter area for generators.



