Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, confirmed that the brief words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, about the “new Corona wave”, identified with great awareness the features of the new phase of the pandemic. The Covid-19 epidemic.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on his account on Twitter yesterday: “Brief words from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, very consciously defined the features of the new phase of the Corona epidemic, and arranged priorities for self-care and others .. It was granted Everyone has confidence and security, and I put each individual in front of his share of responsibility.”