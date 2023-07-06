Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman signed a contract with “left back” Gianluca Moniz in the category of “resident player”, coming from Al Wahda, on loan until the end of next season. Nader Al-Ghandari, and his compatriot Haikal Al-Shekhawi, who plays in the Firas Bel-Arabi Center, who moved to Sharjah, in addition to the continuation of the Moroccan Walid Azaro, the Congolese Prestige Mbongo, and the extension of the Bahraini Ali Modon loan.

The “Orange” renewed the contract with Moroccan Issam Fayez until 2027, in the “resident” category, to maintain its continuity, in light of the player’s state of brilliance. The “Orange” management is still waiting for other deals at the level of citizens, as it has addressed a number of clubs to sign players. On loan, including Ahmed Jishk, the Al-Ahly youth player, whose loan with Ittihad Kalba ended.

Ajman started the first assembly at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium, in the presence of all the players, and the leadership of the Brazilian coach Caio Zanardi, and it included a medical examination. Preparation at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium on August 4, until the date of the first match in the “ADNOC Professional League” on August 18 against Shabab Al-Ahly, “the defending champion”, and the “Orange” will play one friendly match.