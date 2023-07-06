Are you visiting Los Angeles, California? Don’t miss the opportunity to vVisit Universal Studios theme park in Hollywood and do not leave without enjoy the tour of the recording sets.

get ready for feel like a movie star whileexplore real and virtual scenariosenjoy first-class thrills and marvel at dizzying special effects.

this amazing route comes in the go to universal studiosso you won’t have to spend more or have excuses for not enjoying it on your trip to Los Angeles, California.

If you don’t speak English don’t worry, because this tour is in spanish, Chinese and English, you only need wait for the tram in which you prefer to travel. Notably there is a guide that shows you each of the recording sets.

The tour begins with the famous World-Famous Studio Tour, a one-hour experience designed under the creative advice of Stephen Spielberg.

You will go through real recording studios (Universal Studios Hollywood)

On board a tram, you will have the opportunity to travel 13 blocks of outdoor movie sets and TV shows. During the tour, comedian Jimmy fallon will walk you through a video presented on the tram, providing you with additional information and entertainment.

movie fans They will be delighted to see real props and iconic movie characters as King Kong, Shark and a wide variety of dinosaurs. In addition, you will go through the famous bates motel of the film “Psycho” and for the set of the acclaimed television series “Desperate Housewives” on Wisteria Lane.

In addition to the tour there are many attractions (Universal Studios Hollywood)

But that’s not all, you will also live simulated emotions while “you survive” an earthquake, a flash flood and an avalanche thanks to the exciting footage in virtual reality, be prepared, because you will get splashed with water.

In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood offers an exclusive VIP experience, the VIP Experience. Led by expert VIP guides, this experience will allow you to explore the busiest film sets in the film industry.

Aboard a special VIP tram, you will access exclusive areas of the studio set that are not open to the general public. You’ll also make a stop at the world famous Property Department, a huge warehouse filled with hundreds of set pieces and decorative items used in the most successful movies and TV shows.