Reda Saleem (Dubai)

“Negative point” .. Summary of the match between Ajman and Al Wahda in the “23rd round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, although the match ended in a 2-2 draw, but the result was not useful for either team, specifically “Al Annabi” who was eliminated from the competition race On the “shield”, or even sticking to the “thin thread” and “little hope” in the competition, because it lost two precious points in front of the “orange”.

Ajman also came out with a “negative point”, and although the orange is in the middle, and all he does is try to improve his position, he failed to decipher the talisman of victory over Al-Wahda, as the “orange” did not taste the taste of victories during the last 6 matches. In front of the “Supporters of Happiness” in the professional league so far, including a draw in two matches, a loss in 4 matches, and he scored the longest streak against “Al Annabi” without a win, in addition to that he missed a golden opportunity to reap the “three points”, in the “last metres”, after He was leading 2-1 until the third minute of the second half.

Perhaps what happened in the match confirms that football punishes the team that wastes opportunities, which is what happened with Al-Wahda, which lost a large number of opportunities achieved to shake a net on Al-Hosani, and it is sufficient that the first half witnessed two attempts on the crossbar and the stand in favor of “Al Annabi” by Omar Kharbin. And had it not been for the “savior” Ismail Matar, who appeared at the right time, the penalty would have been more severe in the team’s loss, while the Ajman coach Goran played the defense gaps of the guests, through the launch of Firas Al Arabi and Walid Azzaro, who also missed golden opportunities.

Goran resorted to a “trick” by not pushing the Brazilian Leandro in the first half, and waited for the right time and pushed it, and after him Hussein Abdul Rahman, both of which are the keys to the team’s victory, and indeed Leandro scored the second goal, and the Serbian coach’s plan almost succeeded, had it not been for a tie in the last seconds.